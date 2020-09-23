Geisinger hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

Health officials are concerned about another infectious virus: the flu. Doctors recommend everyone six months and older get a flu shot.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — There was a line of vehicles outside the Susquehanna Valley Mall near Selinsgrove, but these people were not shopping. they were waiting in line to get flu shots.

Geisinger hosted this free drive-thru flu shot clinic as a way to see a large number of people with minimal contact.

"it's been very busy and very steady. We've had a great turnout," said Emily Dale, a Geisinger wellness specialist. "It allows people to have safe, quick access to the flu vaccine. They don't have to get out of the vehicle. They don't have to wait in physical lines anywhere."

Geisinger usually gives more than 5,000 flu shots each year at the Bloomsburg Fair. With the fair canceled this year, Geisinger is doing drive-thru clinics like this all over the state.

The entire process takes less than five minutes. Once you answer a few questions, you pull up, put down the window, and get your shot.

Hundreds of people got their shots at this event.