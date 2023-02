Officials say the body was discovered Saturday near the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township.

DUNMORE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a body was found near the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township Saturday.

The body was discovered by walkers in the area late in the afternoon.

Montour County Coroner's Office identified the body as 37-year-old Amy Gregory of Wilkes-Barre.

Gregory was reported missing by family in December of 2022.

There is no word on a cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Montour County.