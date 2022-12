The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night along Routes 611 and 715.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner confirms two people have died after a crash in Pocono Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 611 and 715 around 6:30 p.m.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that one male and one female died in the crash.

Pocono Township Police are investigating the crash in Monroe County.