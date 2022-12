Kerry Spiess died Friday after a work accident back in early September.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County has died after a work accident back in September.

It happened on North Progress Avenue in Pottsville.

The coroner says 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into a street sign.

When Spiess stepped off the back of the truck, he was struck in the head by the falling sign.

He died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.