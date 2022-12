The crash happened around 8 p.m. along Heart Lake Road in Scott Township Saturday night.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Lackawanna County Saturday night.

It happened along Heart Lake Road in Scott Township around 8 p.m.

Police say both drivers are dead, and a passenger is in critical condition.

Heart Lake Road was shut down for several hours before reopening after that crash in Scott Township.