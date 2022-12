A man from Schuylkill County is locked up following a police standoff Thursday afternoon.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person.

The man then locked himself inside.

A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no one was hit.

Police have not released the suspect's name following the standoff in Schuylkill County.