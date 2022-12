The victim from Luzerne County died Thursday from injuries in a vehicle fire last month.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has died after being involved in a vehicle fire last month.

The Lehigh County coroner says George Swan, 76, of Dallas Township, died on Thursday from burns.

The vehicle fire happened on November 9 just before 1 p.m. at his home in Dallas Township.