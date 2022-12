Two teenagers are among the three people charged after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officers say 18-year-old Juan Albino, 15-year-old Frallen Perez, and a 16-year-old approached two victims and fired.

The 15-year-old Perez is being charged as an adult.

No one was injured in the shooting incident outside the Walmart near Hazleton.