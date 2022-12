Benjamin Stitt faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle in Price Township on Friday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide charges.

Troopers say Benjamin Stitt of Cresco went to the state police barracks on Friday to report a shooting.

According to troopers, Stitt fired shots at a vehicle along Clarks Road in Price Township.

A 38-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were inside the vehicle but were not hurt.