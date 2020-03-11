Long lines greet Monroe County voters

Voters showed up in droves to make their voices heard in the Poconos.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows hundreds of voters wrapped around the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna.

Brent Reid from Tobyhanna was one of those people waiting to cast his vote in person.

"About two and a half hours," Reid said.

Beth Rementer, also from Tobyhanna, compared the long lines for this election to the presidential election in 2008.

"For the Obama race, I waited in line for almost eight hours," said Rementer. "I'm proud. I am glad all these people turned out."

Long lines this morning at The Mountain Center near Tobyhanna. Some voters were in like for almost 3 hours. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6HmmLvfsOP — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 3, 2020

Voters we spoke to say even though it's cold, they are thrilled to see the number of people coming out to make sure their voices are heard.

"I just like the experience, no matter rain, sleet, snow. I am going to show up," said Latifa Anderson.

Voters tell Newswatch 16 that this is a unique year because of the pandemic and a unique presidential election; no matter how you chose to cast your vote, every one counts.

"I wanted to face it. I don't trust the mail. Someone may throw out my ballot," Bangaly Tourre said.