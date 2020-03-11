Turnout heavy at Luzerne County polling places

Long lines greeted voters at voting locations across the county.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre around noon, poll workers tell us the line is down to a 10-minute wait as opposed to about an hour wait a little while earlier.

We saw lines all over the county Tuesday morning.

Some places saw a little bit of a late start to voting as the poll workers had to get everything in order. We heard from people in Nanticoke, Plains Township and in the Pittston area that there were some delays, but the Luzerne County Elections Bureau says everything is in order and running smoothly now.

Most of these issues were technical in nature and were resolved once the problem was diagnosed.

All polling places are open at this time. Voters should anticipate a line.

The general consensus from voters that we have talked to is that they will wait no matter how long to vote in this election.

"Someone said that some of the volunteers didn't show up and so they were kind of scurrying around trying to figure out how to get things going. I just came out of there now and they finally did get things going. They got all three of the machines going and so thing are you know people are now able to vote," said Pittston resident Jack Rehill.

"I would be here in the pouring rain or the freezing cold just to do my civic duty and vote," said Tom Gallagher of Harveys Lake. "Doesn't matter. This is what we have to do."

The county tells us it began the pre-canvassing process Monday afternoon. The county has received approximately 52,000 completed mail-in ballots. It anticipates that number will be closer to 60,000 by 8 p.m. Tuesday.