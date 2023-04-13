Teen dies after dirt bike wreck

It happened in Jackson Township, near Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County coroner, it happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson Township.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

