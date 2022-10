The wreck happened on Valley Road near Minersville around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle.

The rider was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.