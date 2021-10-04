The tale of the turned-up ring from last Friday has become the tale of the returned ring after its owner was located.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's been more than 47 years since Fred Taylor from Bushkill last saw his Class of 1974 ring East Stroudsburg High School ring.

"I am still shocked actually. It's really weird to even see it," said Taylor.

Fred lost his ring not long after he got it. He was working in landscaping after graduation.

"To my knowledge, I laid it on a mower when I was working. I forgot it was there, it fell off," said Taylor.

Off the mower of one landscaper and into the hands of another, decades later.

Robert Burger's son-in-law was planting trees in the East Stroudsburg area when the ring turned up in the soil.

"He's just lucky he dug in the right spot," said Burger.

Fred can't believe the markings of his past are still etched in the ring that's been missing for so long.

"It's been a lot of years since I've even seen it," said Taylor.

The seeing part still holds true, even as that big purple stone glimmers off his pinky finger.

"Does the color mean anything to you?" we asked.

"Oh, no, I am colorblind as hell," laughed Taylor.