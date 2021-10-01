Tale of the turned-up ring

A man from Luzerne County has been holding on to a high school class ring from the 1970s. It belongs to someone from Monroe County.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — You never know what you might find buried beneath the soil.

"My son-in-law brought me this ring, I would say a year and a half ago," said Robert Burger. "They were planting trees. He doesn't remember if it was here at the high school or East Stroudsburg college. One or the other, he said. It's from 1974."

Robert Burger from Drums has held onto this East Stroudsburg High School class ring, hoping to find its owner.

While the ring itself is a tad tarnished and pushing 50, the markings on it are clear as a cloudless day.

"Yeah, that's the initials on it—FST," said Burger.

Next, we hit the yearbooks and travel back in time to 1974.

A few page flips revealed a possible match to a Fred Taylor, East Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1974.

While we haven't definitively cracked the code of FST, Robert Burger thinks Fred Taylor has a nice "ring" to it.

"Oh, I'd love to meet the person and see what they have to say and get the story of how they lost it. That story is interesting," said Burger.

Interesting, indeed.