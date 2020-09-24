Wedding band found at ShopRite in Mount Pocono

The ring is gold with an engraving on it, and it's believed to be a men's wedding band.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — You can almost say it was an instance of being in the right place at the right time.

Peggy Bostwick of Pocono Pines says she never goes to ShopRite on Mondays, but this past week she did. And that's when she found something worth sentimental value to someone.

"On top of the bag when I got out there was this ring it wasn't on the ground, it was laid purposely, I feel purposely right on this plastic bag that had never been used," Peggy Bostwick from Pocono Pines said.

Bostwick tells Newswatch 16 she is a parishioner and wanted to bring the ring back to her parish for safekeeping.

Ellen Grant was working at the courtesy desk in ShopRite when the ring was found.

"A customer had come up and said she found a gold ring. She was more comfortable if she kept the ring with her, she had left her name and phone number for us to call in case a customer would come up say they lost their gold ring," Ellen Grant from ShopRite said.

Bostwick pulled into a handicap parking spot and there was a shopping cart blocking her way, so when she went to move it, that's when she realized there was a ring on top of the shopping cart.

"It wasn't lost, in my mind. It was put there for a reason, God put me there for a reason to find it. Let's get it back to whomever it belongs to," Bostwick said.