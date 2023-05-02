Skiing for a good cause at Shawnee Mountain

The event was in honor of Gregory Moyer, who died of sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball game. Moyer's family believe that if an AED was in place, his life could have been saved.

"Definitely, if an AED was present, then there's a good chance his life could have been saved. So they raise awareness and make sure that AEDs are in place at a lot of locations, and they've definitely done an amazing amount of work on that, and through this fund, I think a lot of lives have been saved," said Joshua Urcioli, operations manager at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.