Skiing for a good cause at Shawnee Mountain

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort in Monroe County held a ski day Sunday to raise awareness and spread information on Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and how they can save lives.
A raffle was held, and Shawnee donated a season pass for the mountain.
The event was in honor of Gregory Moyer, who died of sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball game. Moyer's family believe that if an AED was in place, his life could have been saved.
"Definitely, if an AED was present, then there's a good chance his life could have been saved. So they raise awareness and make sure that AEDs are in place at a lot of locations, and they've definitely done an amazing amount of work on that, and through this fund, I think a lot of lives have been saved," said Joshua Urcioli, operations manager at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.
Moyer's family was there to give AED demonstrations and information about AEDs.
