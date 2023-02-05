Celebrating Black History Month in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture on North Main Avenue hosted the documentary showing, Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom.
Harriet Tubman is best known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves get to freedom.
Black Scranton Project officials say we should always be celebrating black history.
"I think first and foremost we should celebrating black history every day, and also black history is American history. I want to do anything that's fun, inviting, and open to the community to come and just experience black history and black culture in a way that doesn't feel like it's off-bounds to anyone. This is a space that's inclusive for everybody, and we just want to show folks that you can find it here," said Glynis Johns, Founder, and CEO of Black Scranton Project Center for Arts & Culture.
