Celebrating Black History Month in Scranton

"I think first and foremost we should celebrating black history every day, and also black history is American history. I want to do anything that's fun, inviting, and open to the community to come and just experience black history and black culture in a way that doesn't feel like it's off-bounds to anyone. This is a space that's inclusive for everybody, and we just want to show folks that you can find it here," said Glynis Johns, Founder, and CEO of Black Scranton Project Center for Arts & Culture.