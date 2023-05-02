Commemorating 'Four Chaplains Day' in Northumberland County

The Northumberland American Legion Post 44 hosted a memorial service in honor of 'Four Chaplains Day' Sunday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The post in Point Township commemorated 'Four Chaplains Day' with a service.

On February 3, 1943, more than 600 soldiers and civilian workers lost their lives when the United States Army transport Dorchester was hit by a torpedo and sunk.

Four chaplains aboard sacrificed themselves to help others get to safety.

American legion members say it's important to honor them.

"It's a way of remembering what these four gentlemen did for our country and for soldiers on that vessel. And it's a way that we can pay tribute to them for their service," said Thomas Walsh, Sons of American Legion Pennsylvania Detachment.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the ship sinking.