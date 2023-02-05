WWII veteran in Union County turns 100

A very special birthday was celebrated in part of Union County on Sunday.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old.

There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg.

His family and friends came out to celebrate, there was cake and singing.

And when asked Arthur what his secret to a long life Arthur says it might have something to do with his sweet tooth.

"They ought to give me some kind of award for all the Tastykakes I ate," said Arthur.

Happy Birthday Arthur, from all of us at Newswatch 16!