Seventh-grade student victim in Monroe County crash

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — We now know a seventh-grader died in a crash over the weekend in Monroe County.
The crash happened Saturday night on Route 611 in Tobyhanna.
Police say an 18-year-old man was driving a car that crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Two people in the backseat were killed. According to the Pocono Mountain School District, one of them is a seventh-grade student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School.
Officials say an 11th-grade student in the district's cyber program was injured.
The superintendent says counselors will be at the school for students and staff.
