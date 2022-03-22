Seventh-grade student victim in Monroe County crash

One of the two victims in Saturday's deadly crash was a seventh-grade student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — We now know a seventh-grader died in a crash over the weekend in Monroe County.

The crash happened Saturday night on Route 611 in Tobyhanna.

Police say an 18-year-old man was driving a car that crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Two people in the backseat were killed. According to the Pocono Mountain School District, one of them is a seventh-grade student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School.

Officials say an 11th-grade student in the district's cyber program was injured.

The superintendent says counselors will be at the school for students and staff.