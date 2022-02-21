Pastor reacts to deadly car crash at Williamsport church

Shawn Smith, 25, was killed in a single-vehicle crash just outside New Covenant United Church of Christ on Saturday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A crash on Third Street in Williamsport on Saturday killed 25-year-old Shawn Smith. The Trout Run native was driving his truck when he hopped the curb and struck a wall at New Covenant United Church of Christ.

"We as a faith community are heartbroken for the young man and his family and all of his friends and everyone who loved him," said Pastor Brad Walmer.

According to the Lycoming County coroner, Smith was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not have his seat belt fastened when he lost control. He suffered several blunt force injuries before being pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash caused damage to the church.

"The building can be repaired, the shrubbery can be replanted, and the blessing box can be replaced but his life is lost and so we are heartbroken for the young man," added Walmer.

Smith took out at a light pole before crashing into the church. The church's blessing box and some AV equipment were damaged.

"Caused a hole in the wall. That has been stabilized. A contractor has come to stabilize the wall so that it doesn't cave in," said Walmer.

Third Street is one of the busier streets in Williamsport. No one else was hurt in the crash. Pastor Walmer says it could have been worse.

"Had this had happened on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday morning at 9 then this could have been even more tragic than it was and it was already a terrible tragedy."

The New Covenant United Church of Christ did have service this past weekend.

Church officials also tell Newswatch 16 that future church activities will not be disrupted because of the damage.