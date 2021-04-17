Search for missing Lackawanna County man continues

The man has been missing for nearly two weeks.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search for a missing man in a part of Monroe County continued on Saturday.

Ron Nicholas, 72, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Police and rescue crews were back in the area of Brady's Lake in Coolbaugh Township.

Search crews used cadaver dogs during their efforts.

Nicholas' dog, Cole, was found earlier this week, but there's still no sign of Nicholas.

Crews say the terrain is making search efforts difficult.

"It's got some swampy parts in it. This particular area over here that we just came out of is being logged, so there's a bunch of logs down. Tree branches everywhere, rocks, it's kind of rough, so we're taking our time and doing what we need to do," said Troy Counterman, Tobyhanna Township Fire Chief.