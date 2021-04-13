Dog belonging to missing person found safe

Search crews found the dog walking alone Tuesday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police say searchers found Cole, the dog that belongs to missing person Ronald Nicholas.

The dog was spotted walking across the dam at Brady's Lake around 4 Tuesday afternoon.

72-year-old Ronald Nicholas was last seen on April 5 in Lackawanna County.

Before 7 a.m., two fishermen found Nicholas' empty Toyota Tacoma parked near Bradys Lake in Monroe County.

State troopers and other officials searched the 27,000 acres of woods around the park and lake for any sign of Nicholas.