Police, rescue crews search for missing man

The man from Lackawanna County was last seen on April 5.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Search, and rescue crews have been out since early Saturday morning looking for a missing man.

72-year-old Ronald Nicholas was last seen on April 5 in Lackawanna County.

Before 7 a.m., two fishermen found Nicholas' empty Toyota Tacoma parked near Brady's Lake in Monroe County.

State troopers and other officials have spent the day in Coolbaugh Township searching the 2,700 acres of woods around the park and lake for any sign of Nicholas.

Police believe Nicholas might be with his dog.