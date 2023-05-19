Roundabout construction on Route 209 in Monroe County

Drivers can expect cones to guide them through a roundabout as construction gets underway.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Traffic switched Wednesday at the roundabout on Route 209 and Pleasant Valley Lane, near Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville.

According to PennDOT, traffic is now following a roundabout pattern at the intersection while crews continue to work there.

The center of the roundabout has yet to be finished. Drivers will be following the roundabout pattern from now on. The project is set to be completed in November 2024 in Monroe County.