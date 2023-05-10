Paddock, victory lane renovations taking place at Pocono Raceway

Upgrades will be completed before race weekend in July.

LONG POND, Pa. — In just a couple of months, race cars will cross the finish line in front of cheering fans at Pocono Raceway.

The only difference this race weekend, fans will have a brand new upgraded space to watch all the action.

The old victory tower has been knocked down, and construction is underway to build something new.

"That building was here for 40 or so of those years, and you know, as we evolve as a sport into giving the fans more access," said Ben May, the President of the raceway.

He says the upgrades to the paddock include a new infield viewing deck and the launch of the Paddock Pass Plus.

Both are designed to provide fans with more access than in previous years.

"There will be easier access to it from our grandstands through a wristband process, and it will be better, we're going to bring the drivers closer to the fans, we're going to bring victory lane celebration closer to the fans, and we're going to put the fans up on a deck so they can see down on pit road and watch the pit stops and just kinda get a different view of Pocono," May said.

One of the big changes will be doing away with the current victory lane area and reconstructing a new one back from pit road. It will give drivers and their teams much more space to work.

"When these drivers for our four series, Arca, the Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, the superstars of the cup series hoist that trophy, our fans and sponsors and guests will be able to stand 10 feet from them, where they couldn't in the past. Where victory lane was a little bit isolated, now it's going to be given back to the people and back to the public," May said.

Upgrades to the paddock and victory lane will be completed before race weekend in late July.

Tickets are still available, but If you're looking to camp, get them quickly; there are only 100 spots left.