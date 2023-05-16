Park renovation project underway in Lewisburg

There is a large renovation project happening at Hufnagle Park.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Hufnagle Park is a big part of the Lewisburg community, a place where people gather year-round.

"Hufnagle Park is kind of like the center of town. I like to say it is our space in the heart of Lewisburg," Mayor Kendy Alvarez said.

Right now, Hufnagle Park is under construction. Work started on May 1 to remove the park's gazebo, replacing it with a new event venue.

"We are putting in a brand-new stage with state-of-the-art lighting and sound features, also with a new amphitheater that will increase the seating and the ability for everyone to come and watch a great show," Shannon Berkey said.

The project also includes a pedestrian drop-off area on Market Street.

"And then we'll be making the whole area ADA accessible so that the slopes will be reduced, and all of the steps will be removed," Berkey said.

"All of these just add value to our park and increase the likelihood that people will come and visit," Mayor Alvarez said.

The $3.5 million project is being paid for with federal grant money.

The mayor says events that will take place at Hufnagle Park this summer will be moved.

"So those will still happen in downtown Lewisburg. It's just that we're going to have to reconfigure where they happen while the park is under construction," Mayor Alvarez said.

The project is expected to be finished by early December, in time for Lewisburg's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.