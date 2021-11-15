Restaurant thanks community by giving back

A restaurant in the Poconos that opened just as the pandemic shut everything down is giving back to the community that helped it through tough times.

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A table filled with gift baskets greets guests walking into Murph's Hideaway on Route 940 in Tobyhanna Township.

The raffles are part of a tricky tray and 50/50 fundraising event. Money raised will go to American Legion Post 413 just down the road.

"It makes us happy. The fact that it's local people who are benefiting from it, not that everyone doesn't need help, just helps the community itself," said Bianca Brennan, Murph's Hideaway.

This isn't the first fundraising event the business has put together.

Michael Murphy is the owner. He's been raising money for different charities over the last few months. It started in the summer with a golf tournament. More than $4,000 was raised and donated to St. Jude's.

"Then we did a breast cancer awareness for October, and all the girls talked me into wearing a pink shirt, and so we put everyone in pink. We raised for that one $1,800 through our customers, and we made a donation ourselves of $1,000. So that's $2,800 right there," said Murphy.

Murph's Hideaway opened just as the pandemic was getting started. The owner tells us it was the customers who picked up curbside food every week that helped keep them going. This is his way of giving back to the community.

"Bianca and I decided we wanted to have a business that takes care of the employees, as well as giving back to the community. So we tried this, and we picked charities that are kind of local and help local people," said Murphy.

You can stop by Murph's Hideaway, donate, and enter for a tricky tray prize through November 24.