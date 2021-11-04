Kids club helping find cure for difficult disease

This month is National Alzheimer's awareness month and a group of kids in Schuylkill County wants to bring an end to the disease.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Kids in the Schuylkill Frontier Girls and Schuylkill Quest Club learn to appreciate their home and the value of caring for others.

"We learn about our community," Lakelyn Koppenhaver said.

The clubs are pitching in to help those battling Alzheimer's as part of National Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

"My wife's grandmother had it, and we used to visit her at the nursing home," said James Spink, the groups' co-leader. "When she passed away, it put a big impact on us, and we decided that we wanted to make sure we could do everything we can do to help prevent that from happening to other families."

In recent years, the clubs held fundraisers benefiting adults with Alzheimer's in the community.

"Before, we collected money and bought baby dolls for Alzheimer's for the nursing homes that had Alzheimer's patients," Spink said.

"People bought the shirts, and then we can got money to get dolls to the old-timers," added Robert Ridgley, one of the club members.

This year they're taking a new approach, helping find the cause and the cure. The kids are selling custom t-shirts, wristbands, and car decals to raise money for the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

"We're going to work with them, and any of the proceeds that we get are going to go toward finding the cure for Alzheimer's," Spink said.

Until that cure is found, they'll keep supporting community members in their fight against the disease. The group's compassion is summarized in one heartfelt offer, "I'll remember for you."

You can visit the Schuylkill Frontier Girls Facebook page for more information.