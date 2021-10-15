Federal relief coming to Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties after flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

Help is on the way for people in two counties who were hit by flooding last month.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Federal relief is coming to Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida's impact was felt across the area as inches of rain fell in a matter of hours, causing flooding in Hanover Township, but federal money is coming to help make repairs.

Businesses inside the Crossroads Shopping Center spent days clearing out floodwaters.

The heaviest flooding happened in Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties.

Now, the Wolf administration says the federal disaster declaration assistance is expanding to help those counties.

Damage assessments and reviews are ongoing.

County and municipal governments are getting money to fix roads and bridges and cover the costs of the initial response.

It's not clear how much each county received, but the state says the federal money can cover up to 75 percent of the costs associated with Ida, and state dollars will help with the rest.

The state estimates the remnants of Ida caused more than $44 million worth of damage in Pennsylvania communities.

Other counties included in the reimbursement are Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon, Philadelphia, and York.