Police search for shooter in the Poconos

Police say one person was shot after an altercation on the basketball court at TLC Park in Pocono Township.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A day after a shooting at TLC Park in Pocono Township, the basketball court and playground sit empty.

Monday evening, more than a dozen people were playing on the court, when police say a fight broke out and a man fired multiple shots, hitting another man who was running away.

Naseer Chohan was working inside his convenience store next to the park when he heard the chaos

"I was at the register in the store and then I heard a noise — boom, boom, boom," said Chohan.

Pocono Township police are now looking for a Dodge Ram truck and its owner in connection to the shooting. Officials believe the suspected shooter left in it.

The shooting victim is in the ICU and is expected to survive.

"He was running all the way over here so, he came half into the parking lot and he fell down," Chohan said. "He got shot in the back somewhere."

Phillip Horne of Mount Pocono, couldn't believe a shooting happened here.

"We need some help for sure. When I was young people solved their problems with a fist, not a gun," said Horne.

The basketball court at TLC Park remains closed. People tell Newswatch 16 the shooting hits real close to home.

"I've never seen anything like this. You know, this park, they just opened it four weeks ago," Chohan said. "Obviously, it's scary, you know the people that see this shooting happen."

"Kids can't go to school, they can't go to the park, they can't go to Walmart. I mean where are they going to go?" Horne said. "You're afraid to send them to a place that's supposed to be peaceful."

The township says the basketball court will stay closed until security cameras are installed around the park.

If you have any information on the shooting or the truck in question, you're asked to call the Pocono Township Police Department.

FOLLOW UP TO PRESS RELEASE INVOLVING SHOOTING INCIDENT AT TLC PARK: The Pocono Township Police are seeking the public’s... Posted by Pocono Township Police Dept on Tuesday, June 7, 2022