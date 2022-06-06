Community meeting held in Stroudsburg after mass shootings nationally

A group of community members in Stroudsburg asked law enforcement how to better protect themselves after a series of mass shootings nationally.

Example video title will go here for this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — "Innocent lives are being taken at schools, at grocery stores, at shopping malls, it's happening all across our country," said Tpr. Anthony Petroski, State Police Public Information Officer.

Trooper Anthony Petroski addressed community members in Stroudsburg after another weekend of violence nationally.

Invited by community group Monroe County United, Petroski warned community members to look out for suspicious activity and more threats of violence. He says after the shooting in Buffalo, investigators in New York were alerted to potential copycat events.

"It's not as prevalent today, but there was a talk about having a similar attack on the 14th of every month, just to kind of glorify what he did," said Tpr. Petroski.

"As both a parent and a teacher, this is all terrifying," said Kim Kopech, teacher at Chipperfield Elementary.

Kim Kopech teaches at an elementary school in Stroudsburg and asked Tpr. Petroski about best practices to let students know what's happening.

"Not to try to scare them, but to make them aware that there are people out there who will hurt us all if we give them the opportunity," said Kopech.

"All churches should be aware of what's going on," said Kevin Grant, First Gentleman, Mountain Top Christian Community Church.

Kevin Grant's wife is the pastor of Mountain Top Christian Community Church in Brodheadsville. Authorities say places of worship are considered 'soft targets' for mass shooters. Grant's church is now assessing security.

"He's going to come to the church and we're going to assess how we can have an escape plan just in case, God forbid, something happens," said Grant.

Petroski says mass shootings are not one size fits all, but reporting unusual or suspicious activity to 911 can help stop violence before it happens.

"We need to say something, because we don't want to be the person after the fact saying, "I knew that was going to happen," said Tpr. Petroski.

Trooper Petroski said he does not expect the issue of mass shootings to go away.

Monroe County United plans to have additional community events on the topic of mass shootings in the coming months.