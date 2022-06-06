One injured after shooting in Poconos

Investigators are on the hunt for a suspect after a reported shooting at a park in Pocono Township.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Pocono Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night.

They say it took place at Veterans Memorial Park outside Tannersville, close to the intersection of Routes 611 and 715.

A Pocono Township detective says shots were fired after an altercation on the basketball court at the park.

Investigators marked off a few shell casings still laying on the court along with footwear and clothing. A silver vehicle was also on the scene when Newswatch 16 arrived.

The suspect fled the scene and police say that individual is still on the loose.

Officers are looking at security camera footage inside the gas station right next to where they say the shooting took place.