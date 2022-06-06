First responders in Ukraine to get respirators from Wilkes-Barre

17,000 masks are now heading to Ukraine from the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of boxes were loaded into trucks by members of the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department and other volunteers.

In those boxes are 17,000 construction-grade respirators for those who need them in Ukraine.

"These are N95 masks what their construction grades so they're not applicable for emergency service use here against you know with a pandemic with COVID," explained Fire Chief Jay Delaney. "But for construction and going into, like, he they sent us pictures of a bombed-out stadium to look for people and just to do that type of work that they're perfectly suited for that need."

Ivan Doboni of Plains Township is from Ukraine. He worked with officials in Wilkes-Barre before sending items to people on the front lines. He will make sure this gets to them, by way of Poland.

"We take to New Jersey, to shipping company, and they give us 50% discount. You guys give a donation. So thank you so much," said Doboni.

"We're doing something for the less fortunate and Ukraine by able to give them, especially the emergency service workers from my personal perspective, to give them the right tools to be able to do what they need to do," added Delaney.

City officials say this will not be the last shipment to people in Ukraine. Mayor George Brown says efforts will continue to send over whatever the city can spare.

"Baby diapers all the way through adult diapers. When we have enough collected we're going to call Ivan he'll come and he'll pick them up and ship them to the Ukraine also," explained Brown.

"Thank you so much for the help all people in the United States cause situation is very bad," said Doboni.

According to Doboni, first responders in Ukraine should get this delivery in about three weeks.