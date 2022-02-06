Pittston Township shooting suspect arraigned overnight in Luzerne County

We now know who police have charged in a shooting that caused quite a commotion Wednesday at a busy shopping complex in Pittston Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — We now know who police have charged in a shooting that caused quite a commotion Wednesday at a busy shopping complex.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Carmona from Manhattan, New York was arraigned overnight in Luzerne County on attempted homicide charges.

Officers say Carmona opened fire around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a nail salon in Pittston Township.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

Carmona was on the run for hours before being arrested.