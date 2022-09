Folks gathered at the raceway to release thousands of lanterns into the sky after sunset Sunday evening.

LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos.

Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway.

The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.

The lanterns last about 15 to 30 minutes before burning up. This is a traveling interactive experience, if you want to learn more about it, click here.