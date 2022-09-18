Celebrating fall at the Dallas Harvest Festival

The festival was held in the parking lot of Dallas High School Sunday afternoon.

DALLAS, Pa. — Summer will officially come to an end this week.

And it was the perfect time to celebrate the fall season Sunday in Luzerne County's back mountain at the Dallas harvest festival.

The event took place at Dallas High School and featured live music, a car show, festive food, drink, crafts, games, and more. There were also special performances by dance students, karate students, and princesses.

Newswatch 16 was even a part of the ceremonies at the festival that wrapped up around 5 p.m. in Dallas Township.