Paranormal expo in Scranton

The expo was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple Saturday afternoon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday.

Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple.

There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well as a haunted museum of objects, oddities, and curiosities.

"There's been a lot of interest. We're really happy it turned out the way it is we'll just say that. We didn't really know what to expect, but it's been a great turnout so far, for sure," said John Balucha, Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours.

There were also plenty of spooky souvenirs to buy with four floors of vendors at the expo in Scranton.

A member of the WNEP crew was there as well, the host of the Creepy Side of NEPA podcast.

If you want to learn more about the spooky podcast, visit its FaceBook page or YouTube.