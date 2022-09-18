Car show raises money for Boy Scouts

The car show was held along Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort Sunday afternoon.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was Boy Scout Troop 143's 9th annual car, truck & motorcycle show, and vendor event.

The car show on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort was more than just a place to show off your hot rods.

It also served as a fundraiser to help pay for Boy Scouts to go to camp.

"This is the major fundraising event for the Boy Scout troop and enables the Boy Scouts to go to camp at very, very low rates. So we really appreciate everybody's support, and all the great cars all the great people out here today," said Andy Tuzinski, Boy Scout Troop 143.

Around 300 cars were entered in the show in Luzerne County.