Pediatric cancer fundraiser held in Wilkes-Barre

The event benefitting the Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation was held in the Diamond city Sunday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a cancer foundation hosted a purse bingo at St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation was formed by the family and friends of 12-year-old Jonathan Grula, who died from leukemia in 1999.

His family wants to honor his memory by raising money for cancer research and for other children like Jonathan.

The foundation has raised more than $400,000 for pediatric cancer research since it started back in 2000.

"It's so wonderful to see the people that are here too to help us out, raise this money, and to remember Jonathan; that's important too to keep his memory alive," said Karen Grula, Jonathan Grula's mother.

More than 200 people showed up to the parish to play bingo in Wilkes-Barre.