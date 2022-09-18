Lebanese Heritage Festival in Scranton

The festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in the city's west side.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual festival wrapped up Sunday in Lackawanna County.

Folks came to enjoy the Annual Lebanese Heritage Festival at Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton.

The festival featured food, music, and dancing and aimed to bring together parishioners and community members to connect and learn more about the rich heritage of Lebanese culture in Scranton going back more than 100 years.

"It's always been family-oriented, and the children love it more than anyone, and then the dancing, the culture, it's all involved, it's spectacular," said Ann Bryant, volunteer.

This is also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the catholic church in West Scranton.