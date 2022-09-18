Bench Project holds walk to help veterans

The Bench Project held a walk at a farm in Shavertown to benefit a group aimed at helping veterans.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — An organization in Luzerne County aimed to help veterans Sunday.

The Bench Project at Twin Oaks Farm in Shavertown invited visitors to walk a three mile trail on the farm. Along the trail, there are benches and books in which visitors can read or write in as a therapeutic exercise.

All the proceeds from the walk will benefit Heroes Hearthstone an organization that aims to help veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress.

"We work with other veteran nonprofits also doing a lot of the same work. it's one mission, one fight. We're all in this together, but to have another organization so close to home. that shares what we believe and as does what we believe," said Rick Blaine, Co-Founder of Heroes Hearthstone.

