PA Hunters excited for extra day in the woods

The historic decision even brought visitors from out-of-state.

Hunters made history in Pennsylvania today.



After years of debate and more than three centuries of illegality, Sunday hunting is now allowed in the state.

Hunters at a shooting range near Tobyhanna were happy to have an extra day in the woods.



“I was excited because you get one more day during the weekend to go hunting. Monday to Friday we have to work, so this was great,” said Jamel Alston of York.



“I was excited, very excited. Enjoyed it. Otherwise we wouldn't be able to come here,” said Michael Hixenbaugh of New York.



Jamel Alston and Michel Hixenbaugh usually hunt in upstate New York, where Sunday hunting was already allowed.



The new law is meant to attract more hunters to Pennsylvania's state game lands after years of declining license sales.



Hunters we spoke with say it could have another positive effect - boosting local economies.



“Yeah people will make more trips because you would just come for one Saturday then go back home at least you get to stay the extra day, spend money on a hotel, go get something to eat, shop at the stores,” said Alston.



“I tell you what, I like this better than New York, upstate, where we go anyway. There's a lot more to do around here, a lot more restaurants, you can get out, the food is delicious, there's a lot to do,” said Hixenbaugh.



Although this was a first, it was also the last at least for this year.