Rifle deer season begins in PA

This is also the first year that hunting on Sundays is allowed.

Saturday kicked off rifle deer season across the state.

Many hunters were up early in hopes of getting a buck in Susquehanna County.

At Lenox Restaurant along Route 92 in Lenox, hunters say hunting is a great way to social distance in the age of COVID-19.

Hunters also say they're excited that Sunday hunting is now allowed.

"You have a short window between Thanksgiving and Monday morning to get all of your chores and household things done. So I think they're giving some of these people opportunities that can't take days off or don't have vacation time," said Bruce Stephens of Lenoxville.

Sunday hunting begins November 29 statewide.