MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday along Kunkletown Road and 5K Lane in Eldred Township near Kunkletown.

Officials say one person died, their identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.