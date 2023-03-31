Three sentenced in attack on Pike County communities

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were sentenced Friday for their part in a plan to overthrow two private communities in Pike County in 2019.
Adam Abdur-Rahim was sentenced to 25 to 69 months in prison, Musa Abdur-Rahim to 23 to 52 months, and Troy Sutton to 40 to 80 months.
All three were part of a group of seven people charged after forcing their way into the Pine Ridge community near Bushkill back in 2019.
The group smashed windows, broke doors, and forced a security officer into handcuffs.
The trio were found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, and related charges.
The alleged ring leader, Tonia Scott, remains locked up in Pike County awaiting trial.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.