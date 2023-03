The deadly wreck happened around 1 a.m. Friday on Millville Road.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — One person died, and another was hospitalized after an early morning crash near Bloomsburg.

Officers say Eugene Travelpiece, 24, of Berwick, was driving north along Millville Road in Madison Township around 1 a.m. Friday when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

Travelpiece was taken to the hospital.

The other driver was killed. Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

