Monroe County vaccine count continues to lag

Monroe County is the only one in our area that is still below 10 percent of its population with the first shot.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to counties across Pennsylvania varies.

In Monroe County, data shows only 10 percent of the population with at least the first shot. This part of the Poconos is one of the lowest counties in the state when it comes to the percent of population vaccinated.

"Due to the shortages and other conflicting issues with the vaccine, just like everyone else in the country, vaccine amounts are at a premium at this point in trying to get them out to everyone," said Mary Ellen Keegan, Monroe County Office of Emergency Services.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state is prioritizing counties based on age and risk level. However, his office is looking at why some counties are lagging behind.

Keegan says her office hasn't been given a clear answer from the state as to why enough vaccines are not being allocated to this part of the Poconos.

"We've been monitoring with our partners within the county and we have started that conversation with the state agencies involved to try and see what is going on and what we can do to support the distribution and administration to our residents," said Keegan.

Along with lagging behind in vaccinations, Monroe County is also seeing a noticeable upward trend in new cases. Keegan tells Newswatch 16, while all of this can be overwhelming, patience remains key.