Mixed reaction to proposed resort in the Poconos

The new resort boasts a lot of attraction, but not everyone's spirits are high "Margaritaville" will happen.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — "If life gives you limes, make margaritas" or "Margaritaville."

The lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett's music has plans for Margaritaville Resort Village near Mount Pocono.

"I am all for the Poconos. I know what it's about, it's a lot of resorts. People come out here for vacation. This makes sense," said William Farrell, Emerald Lakes.

Some residents fear we've been down this road before.

Pocono Springs, a multi-million dollar entertainment and amusement complex showed similar promise.

That complex was expected to be situated on a large piece of land in front of Kalahari Resort.

Plans for that project have been at a standstill for a few years now. Abbie Hennings from Mount Pocono doesn't want to see history repeat itself.

"It's hard to say how they are going to make it happen and how it will fall through with everything going on. I just don't think it's a good idea," said Abbie Hennings, Mount Pocono.

"I mean I feel like you can't let too many promises like that go. I feel like they will build something this time," said Farrell.

Island escapism, deep in the Pocono Mountains is the expectation here.

Construction plans for Margaritaville show it will be built on the property of the former Pocono Manor. The historic resort burned down in 2019 just before a major renovation project was set to begin.

The 1-point-3 billion dollar addition to the Pocono Mountains boasts an RV park, restaurant, and swim-up bar along with some permanent housing.

Margaritaville is also willing to give some of its land to Amtrack if it builds a station there.

"I think it should be done. A lot of commuters pay a lot of money to go on Martz to get to NY, NJ, the tri-state area. I think it would be awesome," said Farrell

"The Amtrack sounds like a good idea, but again, I know it will probably create more jobs, that's good for the Poconos but if they make it work," said Hennings.

Margaritaville plans to break ground in 2023 and open in the middle of 2024.